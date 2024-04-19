Voyager 2023 media awards
Steve Braunias: What it’s like to have your gallbladder removed

Steve Braunias
4 mins to read
The surgeons wonder what else to haul out of NZ's long-serving satirist.

Get some rest, the surgeons said. They didn’t say much else that was any use. They stood together at the foot of the bed with a third surgeon. She didn’t say anything. In a word,