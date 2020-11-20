Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Steve Braunias: shopping for a chainsaw in Te Atatū

5 minutes to read

Retail therapy came in the form of a chainsaw at Mitre 10, writes Steve Braunias. Photo / Getty Images

Canvas

Steve Braunias on a saw point

Chainsaw! Such a tough and aggressive little portmanteau, its two nailed-together words a perfect vortex of annihilation and screaming. No one thinks of a chainsaw switched off. Everyone thinks

