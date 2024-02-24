Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Steve Braunias on the best generation of 17-year-olds, ever

By Steve Braunias
5 mins to read
On the eve of his daughter's birthday, Steve Braunias ponders whether today's 17-year-olds are the most level-headed of all time. Photo / 123rf

On the eve of his daughter's birthday, Steve Braunias ponders whether today's 17-year-olds are the most level-headed of all time. Photo / 123rf

Seventeen, four days ago, Pisces baby not quite all grown up. They all say it happens so fast and they all say she got not quite all grown up so quick but they’re

Latest from Lifestyle