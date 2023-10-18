A barista's note to a customer has sparked online debate. Photo / AP / Facebook

A Starbucks barista who wrote a secret note on a cup for a young female customer offering to “intervene” after a man started talking to her has sparked online debate.

Brandy Roberson from Texas posted about the incident after sharing that it was her daughter who received the cup with the note from a concerned barista.

Roberson explained that her 18-year-old daughter was at Starbucks at night when a man came up to her and began having a conversation.

That’s when the barista swung into action.

“A barista handed her ‘an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up’,” she said in her post.

When she looked at the drink, her daughter noticed a note written on the cup. It read: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

The actions of the barista have been praised by Roberson who explained it made her daughter feel safe even though she did not feel uncomfortable.

“How grateful I am for people who look out for other people! Side note: She felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know. She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there. Thank you to Starbucks for having a great team.”

A Starbucks barista’s secret note to a young female customer offering to “intervene” after a man started talking to her has generated heated debate. Photo / Facebook

Speaking to the NY Post, Roberson detailed more about the interaction her daughter had.

“The man was very loud and animated … She looked up and just saw a row of baristas staring at her — ready to step in. This reaffirms my faith in humanity. Maybe just seeing this story, others … if given the opportunity to say something or turn away, they would say something.”

Her post was reshared by viral Twitter page Call to Activism. They wrote: “This gave me goosebumps. As a parent, this story shook me to the core, but also gave me hope that there’s still some humanity out there.”

Others weighed in saying the staff member’s act was kind and protective.

“As a father of a daughter, I’m glad people are still looking out,” one wrote.

Another said, “In today’s society more people should be proactive like this. You just never know what a situation really is. Kudos to the alert Starbuck’s staff. Never be silent and always ask.”

However, some claimed the barista overreacted and hinted that these moments are causing negative stereotypes towards men who approach women for conversations.

“And some people wonder why so many young men have never approached a woman,” wrote singer Phil Labonte.

Another added: “What are men supposed to do?”

Author Rachel Wilson wrote, “Feminism has created mass hysteria that men are nothing but violent assault machines, and that the only thing stopping them from enslaving the entire female sex is feminist activism and laws. It’s insanity and it must stop. Women’s studies departments should be shut down.”

But some said the negative reaction from “angry men” just proved the point.

“Men in the quotes giving us great examples of why the employees stepped in,” one said. “Y’all are not entitled to speak to women simply because you think you can or perceive yourself as no harm.”







