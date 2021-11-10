Staff members at US firm leave 'brutal' note after walking out in protest over wages

The note went viral on social media and sparked a discussion about huge increases in the cost of living, as well as how much chains should pay their staff members.

Many of us dream rage-quitting our job and walking out the door in dramatic fashion, but it's often hard to do without burning bridges.

But one set of fed-up employees had the last laugh when they mass-quit on the spot, leaving the employer scrambling.

The workers at Hot Top, a chain store in Minnesota, USA, decided to publicly make it clear what their issue was with their employer.

Instead of going to the employer behind closed doors, they instead put up a closed note on the window with a note detailing their issues for all the customers to see.

"Closed", the note started.

""Almost all of our staff [walked] out due to in the inability of the Hot Topic Company to support and give a living wage.

"We cannot support ourselves and our families. We have worked so hard and cannot do this any longer.

"You cannot pay your workers in passion. Sorry for the inconvenience."

The note has since gone viral online with people supporting the workers' cause.

"People are not accepting poverty wages any more. Corporate America is in for a fight," one commented.

Another added: "Total support for these Hot Topic workers and for fed-up mall goths everywhere. A cool 'alternative' job is still a job, and as they so poignantly wrote, 'You cannot pay your workers in passion.'"

Following the mass walkout, ABC 6 spoke to a current and ex-worker.

"We're getting just an outpour, an insane outpour of international support," said Elle Driskell Felts and Sarah Sailors in a joint message.

"It's all across the world; basically, it's insane. And we really appreciate it; it means the absolute world to us, especially those of us who had especially hard times."

Ex-employee Driskell Felts, who worked at the store last year before quitting told the Post-Bulletin that staff were fed up.

"The major issue was the pay was absolutely nowhere for what was expected of us.

"It's not okay that people in management were working as close to full-time as they were allowed by the company and still having to choose every month between paying a bill or getting groceries. That's just not okay."