Prince Harry and Meghan signed a massive deal with Spotify - but only released one episode. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a massive deal with Spotify - but only released one episode. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Spotify worth tens of millions - but they have only released one episode.

The Sussexes signed a deal with the streaming giant way back in December 2020, and are yet to release more episodes.

The closest we've had to a new podcast from the couple was Prince Harry's appearance on The Armchair Expert with Dax Sheppard.

And now, according to a report from The Sun, Spotify is doing what the company can to ensure the couple deliver on their end of the bargain.

The production company Gilmlet Projects is advertising for staff to help with creating the Archewell podcast.

A job advertisement reads:

"We're currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women.

"The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture."

And an unnamed source close to the project told The Sun:

"Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands.

"Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify's side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honour their contract."

Last week news broke that Harry and Meghan also registered a total of 13 companies - including seven in the entertainment industry.

The move could signal a new focus on building an entertainment empire, the Telegraph reports.