South Island 4-year-old boy calls 111 to invite police to see his toys

Constable Kurt from Southern District Police responded by arriving at the child’s house and was shown an array of toys. Video / New Zealand Police

A South Island child has melted hearts with a wholesome phone call to the 111 emergency line, inviting police officers to come over to his house to see his toys.

"Police lady... Can I tell you something?" the 4-year-old boy asks the dispatcher on the other side of the line.

"I've got some toys for you. Come over and see them!"

Senior Constable Kurt, from Southern District Police, and the 4-year-old boy. Photo / Supplied

The boy's father than took the phone, after realising his young boy was making a call.

He explained that he was looking after his other child and the 4-year-old "snuck out".

Constable Kurt, from Southern District Police, responded by arriving at the child's house and was shown an array of toys.

"He did have cool toys," the officer later reported.

The boy got to see the patrol car and the officer turned the flashing lights on for him.

"He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies," police said.