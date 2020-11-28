Website of the Year

Soundtrack to My Life: Qiane Matata-Sipu on the music that shaped her

4 minutes to read

South Auckland photographer and storyteller Qiane Matata-Sipu. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Stylistics: The Best Of album
My earliest musical influence was my Aunty Marcia. She loves music and would have parties on the back deck. I would help mix cocktails. I was very young and

