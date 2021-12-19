Sound baths and DIY brows: All the wellness and beauty trends we tried in 2021

Yoga with a twist was one of the big wellness trends we tried this year. Photo / Getty Images

At the beginning of the year, we predicted that 2021 would be all about slowing down and looking after yourself when it comes to beauty and wellness.

But despite surviving the first lockdown of 2020, we couldn't have known just how important those things would have become as we now emerge from four months under Covid restrictions.

We learned just how important it is to take time to relax - to step away from your job as an essential shift worker, or as a mum or dad with young kids at home, or as a uni student studying for virtual exams.

We all needed a break to look after ourselves this year, whether it was for a bath and a glass of wine, a run around the block, or an at-home face mask. And with gyms and salons closed, we had to learn how to exercise and take care of our own beauty treatments at home, from online workouts to home haircuts.

From therapeutic "sound baths" to a new take on yoga, here are all the wellness and beauty trends the Herald's lifestyle team tried in 2021 - and will probably take with us into the New Year.

Sound baths

Back in January, the Herald's Lifestyle Editor Jenni Mortimer tried a sound bath - yes, just like at Kim K's baby shower in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

What is a sound bath? No water involved - it's simply a sound immersion using instruments and "bowls" to soothe you to sleep.

Her verdict? Pure bliss.

"Provided with bolsters and blankets, the class began with a quiet meditation before the soothing sounds took over my mind for what can only be explained as both extremely intense, but also blissfully peaceful."

Face shaving

Herald lifestyle and entertainment writer Bethany Reitsma (yours truly) tried shaving her face this year - and no, it wasn't because I grew a lockdown beard.

Face shaving, or dermaplaning, became a buzzword this year as the ancient practice got a refresh for 2021. It involves using a blade to gently scrape off all the peach fuzz and dead skin on your face, leaving a clean surface and a fresh base for your makeup.

I wrote at the time that I felt as smooth as a dolphin breaking the surface of the ocean. Have I made face shaving part of my regular beauty routine since then? No. I'm going to blame lockdown for the fact that my face razor is gathering dust in the bathroom cupboard. But maybe now that salons are open again, I'll try out dermaplaning with a professional.

Is natural deodorant really worth it? Photo / Getty Images

Natural deodorant

Natural deodorant is often viewed as less effective than its chemical-filled counterparts - but suddenly in 2021, more and more of them started appearing on supermarket and pharmacy shelves. So what was all the hype about? Well, it's in keeping with the trend toward using more natural products for your body.

While there's no expert consensus from scientists on whether we should make the switch, there are meant to be benefits for your skin. Herald entertainment writer Lydia Burgham took the plunge and tested out several for herself.

Months later, she's still a fan of natural alternatives to deodorant - you can read her verdict here.

Kindness yoga

Yoga was nothing new in 2021. So what's so different about "kindness yoga"? I went along to Araluen Clarke's Auckland studio to find out.

Turns out it's a whole new way to exercise - starting your routine with a therapeutic meditation session to unwind, then going through the motions of a yoga practice at your own speed and expertise. There's no pressure to keep up and the focus is on relaxing and looking after your body rather than pushing it to sweat.

That's my ideal form of exercise - and the attitude I've been trying to bring to my workout routine since then.

At-home beauty treatments

When lockdown hit once again in August, we all had to improvise when it came to our usual beauty routines. We let our eyebrows grow out, ditched the heavy makeup and started working out from home.

After a few months, hairdressers and yoga studios are open once again. While some of us can't wait to get back to the gym or give our eyebrows some much-needed attention, many of us have gotten used to staying home and saving a bit of money at the same time. We think at-home treatments are a trend that we'll take with us into 2022.