The wellness trends Kiwis will be embracing in 2021

The year to come will see things go virtual, and sounds go soothing. Photos / Getty Images and supplied

It was undeniable that the coronavirus pandemic changed the world we live in and shifted our priorities in an unimaginable way.

Family, health and wellness all skyrocketed to the top of people's priority lists, as everything else suddenly seemed so much less important.

So how has the pandemic changed the way we view wellness? It turns out that Kiwis and our global counterparts and taking hold of living a more virtual life, harnessing intense relaxation and doubling up on detoxification.

So I decided to deep dive into the biggest wellness trends for the year to come, in order to live my best 2021 life.

Virtual fitness

The Apple Fitness+ world is set to be huge in 2021. Photo / Supplied

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that we must adapt. So adapt we did, taking our office, our schools and our gyms right into our homes and crushing our goals in the comfort of our own lounge.

The virtual fitness market is in turn booming, with Allied Market Research estimating it will be worth $59.23 billion by 2027, and big players like Peleton and Apple lead the way.

So when Apple Fitness+ launched to the New Zealand market, I jumped at the chance to try this interactive home experience.

Fitness+ is a simple enough concept, your fitness and activity are tracked through the use of an Apple Watch, which is highly addictive in itself - I see you activity rings, and I will close you! But the genius of Fitness+ lays in its simplicity.

The workouts are simple, require no, or minimal equipment and are as short at 10 minutes. The trainers are beautiful creatures, but also beautifully approachable and somehow turn a HIIT workout into a pure and joyous experience.

The dance workouts proved a personal favourite, with my lack of skills proving no issue. The core sessions with Kyle - the world's most beautiful man IMO - were gruelling, yet addictive and left me entirely hooked to the Fitness+ world.

Sound Baths

Sophie Correia performing a sound bath. Photo / Supplied

What on earth is a sound bath I hear you ask? Despite the initial picture your mind may paint, it has absolutely nothing to with water or bathing. Instead, it is a somewhat magical experience and sound emersion that will leave you in a state of pure bliss.

I was invited to take part in a sound bath class with Sophie Correia, the wellness genius behind Crossing Paths. I was promised deep relaxation as the instruments effortlessly moved my brain waves from an awake state to one of deep relaxation and sleep.

As the mother of a toddler, sleep is something often mystifying and absent from my life, so I decided to dive right in.

Upon entering the freshly saged studio, I was greeted by the calming presence that is Correia, a talented yogi who specialises in mind, body and soul relaxation.

Provided with bolsters and blankets, the class began with a quiet meditation before the soothing sounds of Sophie's bowls and instruments took over my mind for what can only be explained as both extremely intense, but also blissfully peaceful. I left the class feeling renewed, rejuvenated and slept better than I had in months. A massive yes from me.

Digital detoxing

A digital detox could be the best thing for a more connected 2021. Photo / Getty Images

If one of your lockdown binge sessions involved watching the Social Dilemma on Netflix, you too probably lasted two whole blissful days before your social media usage again sprung back to record highs.

For me these days were joyful, I dedicated time to books I had stuffed away, promising to revisit "when I had time", and I felt happy and content in not caring what others were parading on social media. I also realised I am remarkably content with what I have. A revelation indeed.

And my short efforts were not in vain, as it turns out even the smallest break from social media can be hugely beneficial for our brains.

Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, wellness experts and hosts of the Almost 30 podcast shared with Forbes that disconnecting with the noise helps you reconnect with yourself and your own feelings.

"Going into 2021, we think the idea of digital detoxes will be top of mind in our collective consciousness. A digital detox can be devoting a week, weekend, or even just a day (Sundays are great for this!) to living without your phone, social media, and TV.

"Instead, take more time with yourself, go for long walks in nature, meditate, read, or work on a creative project. It will help you disconnect from all the noise around you so you can reconnect with yourself and figure out what you're really feeling."

Hypnotherapy

If you can't be there in person, virtually hypnotherapy is set to continue to grow in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis have taken to hypnotherapy looking for guidance in dealing with everything 2020 has thrown their way.

Anything from quitting smoking, getting over a breakup, losing weight or dealing with anxiety can apparently be helped with hypnotherapy, be it virtual, or in person.

During a hypnotherapy session, people go through a process that induces a trance-like state that helps them focus their minds, respond more readily to suggestions, and become deeply relaxed. Hypnotherapy utilises the heightened awareness of the hypnotic state to help you focus on a problem more deeply.

Hypnotherapist Richard Kellow conducted a survey with hypnotherapists globally which revealed the majority of hypnotherapists have seen over a 60 per cent increase in online consultations with the majority now working online.

Richard at Kellow Hypnotherapy says on this: "My online consultations have doubled since the same time last year - people from all over the world are now sending through enquiries. Although I had offered this for some time, the way I work today looks very different from how it did a year ago."

While I have not personally tried the experience myself, Sinead Corcoran took the bull by the horns, testing gastric band hypnosis and losing 9kg in a month, giving Kellow's treatments a 10/10.