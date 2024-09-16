Some women get pregnant even after having their tubes tied, study finds

Most of the women surveyed reported opting for the procedure postpartum out of a desire not to have more children.

Other analyses of National Survey of Family Growth data have found that tubal sterilisation, also known as having one’s tubes tied, is the most popular method of “permanent” sterilisation, used by 22.4% of women of reproductive age in 2016.

Despite such wide use, however, the researchers in the current study found “non-trivial rates of pregnancy” after such procedures.

Having one’s tubes tied is the most popular method of “permanent” sterilisation. Photo /123RF

Between 2.9 and 5.2% of the women studied reported getting pregnant after a tubal sterilisation procedure, and between 12.1 and 32.6% of participants reported an ectopic pregnancy.

Those who got postpartum procedures were least likely to report a subsequent pregnancy after tubal sterilisation and older patients were less likely to report a pregnancy after the procedure than their younger counterparts.

Demographic factors such as Medicaid status, race/ethnicity, educational attainment, or living in a metropolitan area were not associated with higher sterilisation failure rates. Nor were diabetes or obesity.

The pregnancy rates after tubal sterilisation “were not trivial and may be considerably more common than many expect”, the researchers write.

“When choosing what birth control will work best for them, people consider many different things, including safety, convenience, and how fast they can start to use the method,” says Eleanor Bimla Schwarz, chief of the UCSF Division of General Internal Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and the study’s first author, in a news release.

“This study shows that tubal surgery cannot be considered the best way to prevent pregnancy.

“People using a contraceptive arm implant or an IUD are less likely to become pregnant than those who have their tubes tied.”

The researchers call for more inquiry into the “real-world effectiveness” of different forms of contraception.