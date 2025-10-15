Advertisement
Society Insider: Kiwi heiress Ali Andrews marries Chanel heir in Venice; Helicopters may be grounded at Tara Iti and Te Arai Links golf courses

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Ali Andrews and Raphael Wertheimer (inset) had their official wedding celebrations in Venice recently. Kiwi guests included Peter Burling, Franky March, Arabella Nelson and Cameo Turner. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, a glamorous wedding in Italy for wealthy Kiwi and American couple; helicopter row brewing at acclaimed NZ golf courses; Pike River movie’s star-studded premiere; Peter Gordon’s Massive fundraising dinner.

Kiwi heiress marries Chanel heir

