Venice has quickly become the city of choice for destination weddings of the ultra-rich, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – who has a net worth of US$220 billion (NZ$385b) – marrying Lauren Sanchez there in June. Guests for that wedding included Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian and Jenner families, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Andrews’ mother and stepfather, Anya and Peter Hutson, have a reported wealth of more than half a billion dollars, thanks in part to selling their share of their Australian Bay Audio business.

Ali Andrews and Raph Wertheimer pictured in Marbella in June.

The Wertheimers are the 40th richest family in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Alain and his brother Gerard are reportedly the third-richest family in France, with Alain’s net worth estimated at US$36.8 billion.

The couple married in a private family ceremony at their home base of Manhattan in December, saving the big, multi-night extravaganza wedding celebration for this month.

Guests were said to take multiple gondolas and speed boats around the canals of the famous Italian city on the water.

New Zealand sailing legend Peter Burling and his wife Lucinda, who are based in the city of Cagliari on the island of Sardinia, made their way to Northern Italy for the nuptials.

Lucinda’s sister, Arabella Nelson, was also in attendance. The sisters are said to have known Andrews for many years, and Wertheimer and Andrews are understood to have spent time together at the upmarket Coromandel holiday spot Matarangi with the Nelson family.

Nick and Libby Owen amid the wedding celebrations in Venice.

Other guests included Monaco-based Kiwi Rich Listers Paula and Simon Herbert, and Libby and Nick Owen, the children of Rich Lister Steve Owen. Sleepyhead heiress Cameo Turner was there too, with former Survivor New Zealand contestant, recently engaged Franky March, and her fiance, Adam Lourie.

Three years ago, the Herberts hosted Andrews, Libby Owen, March and Turner on their super yacht H as part of Andrew’s glamorous 30th birthday celebrations in Saint Tropez.

The Wertheimer brothers are extremely private, and guests have been guarded when asked about the nuptials.

This wedding is said to have been refined and nothing like the spectacle of Bezos’ and Sanchez’s June wedding, where they reportedly had a three-day celebration costing US$55m, with about 250 VIPs in attendance, 90 private jets, 30 water taxis and five luxury hotels.

Andrews and Wertheimer had a four-day celebration, said to include a selection of dinners and cocktail parties, with the wedding on the third night, said to be on an island, and a stylish after-match to finish last Saturday.

Aisling and Ulrik Olsen in Venice.

An additional flavour of Kiwi entertainment is understood to have been introduced, with Auckland DJ duo the Sweet Mix Kids playing for guests amid the festivities.

Other Kiwi guests included London-based fashion designer Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia, Scarborough Group director, Ulrik Olsen, and his wife, Aisling; Ryan Dill-Russell, owner of The Gaff in Māngere Bridge and his wife, Katie, who works for Sektor; and construction company owner Tom Fitzjames and his wife, interior designer Amy.

Australian-based Kiwi friends of Andrews also made the trip, including fitness professional Dwayne Roswell, who lives in Melbourne, and Sydney-based Kyle De Raedt from Houston Group and George Broome from BVN Architecture.

Many guests stayed at The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel set in a historic palazzo on the Grand Canal overlooking the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica, which was built as a noble residence in 1475.

Rooms there start from $2000 per night, and the hotel is filled with extraordinary art, Murano glass chandeliers and antique mirrors that reflect its rich history.

The couple are said to have had at least one of their reception functions within the hotel.

Cameo Turner and Franky March.

It is thought that Turner, who is based in Los Angeles and Auckland-based March and Owen may have been part of Andrews’ bridal party; the trio looked stunning in pink and pale blue evening dresses.

The bridal party are understood to have stayed at the Palazzetto Pisani a 5-star hotel in two historic Palaces overlooking the Grand Canal and joined by the narrow Calle Genova. The hotel famously had several scenes of the 2005 movie Casanova with Heath Ledger filmed inside it.

With dozens of eye-watering palaces and palazzos to have their wedding, Society Insider’s money is on San Giorgio Maggiore Island for their nuptials.

Ali and Raphael Wertheimer in Venice after their wedding.

The island, famous for its privacy, is home to the Giorgio Cini Foundation and the iconic church designed by Andrea Palladio. It offers exclusive settings such as the Basilica and various halls within the Foundation for ceremonies and receptions. The Gardens have panoramic views of St Mark’s Square and the Doge’s Palace.

Many guests flew out of Venice on Sunday; however, the new Mr and Mrs Wertheimer were spotted dining at the Riva Lounge at The Gritti Palace, enjoying a low-key dinner with friends.

As for their honeymoon, with a private jet at their disposal, the world is their oyster. They may spend time at one of the Wertheimer family’s two chateaux in France. The Chateau Canon is known to be the newlyweds’ favourite, located just outside the town of Saint-Emilion. With the weather cooling down in Europe, the couple are much more likely to go somewhere tropical en route back to New York. Perhaps having a stop off at an ultra-luxurious villa in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.

Tara Iti and Te Arai’s rich and famous visitors could be grounded

A Heletranz helicopter at Te Arai.

Te Arai Links and Tara Iti have just over a month to make sure their rich and famous members can continue to arrive in helicopters for a round on their acclaimed golf courses.

Auckland Council issued abatement notices last month to the Tara Iti club and Te Arai Links, stating that helicopter operations would cease on November 21.

However, if the clubs don’t sort out their issues with Auckland Council, they may have a safety net in the neighbouring Kaipara District Council, whose plans and rules differ from those of the Super City.

A Mangawhai local, who loves what the courses have done for the region, told Society Insider he believed the Auckland Council boundary finished on the 11th and 12th holes of the Tara Iti course, where the jurisdiction of the Kaipara District Council starts.

The brainchild of American billionaire Ric Kayne, Tara Iti private members’ golf course is located 100km north of Auckland and opened a decade ago and was designed by internationally renowned golf-course architect Tom Doak.

Ric Kayne is an American billionaire private equity investor and Tara Iti golf course developer. Photo / Michael Craig

Kayne’s neighbouring Te Arai Links, South Course opened in October 2022, and its North Course in late 2023.

Between and throughout the courses, spectacular architecturally designed baches have been built, making it the new go-to holiday destination for the ultra-wealthy, or for a day of golf.

There are also hospitality offerings and accommodation available to the public.

Society Insider spoke to some members and players at the clubs, who were unaware that they soon might have to drive an hour and a half, rather than get there on a 20-minute flight.

One regular Te Arai player, who wished to remain anonymous, told Society Insider: “It is ridiculous that one of the country’s best tourist attractions for the upwardly mobile is going through the rigmarole.”

The issue started when a resident who lives near Pakiri noticed increased helicopter activity earlier this year and complained to Auckland Council.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson tells Society Insider the noise complaint was investigated by the council, where it was discovered the courses did not have consent for the helicopter movements, resulting in the abatements.

“This was likely an oversight by the golf courses, and I hope that appropriate approval can be obtained quickly so that guests can again get to these wonderful facilities - especially those who are short on time,” Simpson said.

New Zealand’s two wealthiest families, the Harts and the Mowbrays, have properties or land at the picturesque, pine tree-laden, beachfront golf courses.

The Hart family is a shareholder of Tara Iti Golf Club, and Nick Mowbray and fiancee Jaimee Lupton are starting their build in Te Arai soon.

Sir John Key has a helicopter pilot licence and is known to fly to Te Arai Links and Tara Iti to play golf.

Former PM John Key, who has his helicopter pilot licence and co-owns a chopper reported to be valued at $6m, is known to enjoy flying to the courses.

Many All Blacks are regulars at the courses, including Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah, who spent time there at Christmas with Harry Hart and his fiancee Cartier Lee.

Irish golfing star Rory McIlroy played Tara Iti last December, and his fellow countryman, popstar Ronan Keating, enjoyed a family holiday staying in one of the upmarket baches over the summer break.

Ronan and Storm Keating with their family at Te Arai last summer.

Surfer Kelly Slater with Israel Adesanya at Tara Iti Golf Club.

Just last weekend, UFC champion Israel Adesanya played a round at Te Arai with family and friends.

Managing director of Te Arai Links, Jim Rohrstaff, didn’t want to be drawn on the issue but told Society Insider: “We are hoping we can move right through this; there are ongoing discussions to make whatever happens go as smoothly as possible.”

Rohrstaff, who developed the golf courses with Kayne, wouldn’t comment if he or Kayne had applied for resource consent from the Auckland Council.

Jim Rohrstaff, managing director of Te Arai Links golf estate.

As of Monday, Simpson says the council had not received a resource consent application from Tara Iti or Te Arai for helicopter movements.

Lloyd Barton, the resource consents manager at Kaipara District Council, told Society Insider there was indeed a boundary between his council and Auckland’s across the golf courses.

He explained that the Kaipara District has different plans from those of Auckland, and that means different rules.

“The club does not need to seek resource consent from the council for helicopter landings,” Barton says.

“Instead, enforcement happens from us if there are complaints, such as the frequency of noise.”

Barton said that in more than a year, Kaipara has had no such complaints about helicopter noise.

However, Society Insider is told that the clubs do not have any landing pads on the Kaipara side of the land.

Party people of the week

Pike River premieres in Auckland following Greymouth homecoming

Robyn Malcolm and Melanie Lynskey at the Pike River movie premiere at Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Robert Trathen

The highly anticipated New Zealand feature film Pike River premiered in New Zealand this week, with red carpet events in Greymouth on Monday night and Auckland on Tuesday evening.

The film’s New Zealand journey fittingly began on the West Coast, where families, cast, crew and locals gathered at Greymouth’s Regent Theatre, the heart of the community most deeply connected to the 2010 Pike River Mine tragedy. On Tuesday, the film travelled to Auckland, premiering at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, to honour the story and those behind it.

In attendance at both events were lead actors Melanie Lynskey and Robyn Malcolm, joined by Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse, director Robert Sarkies, writer Fiona Samuel, producer Vicky Pope, and representatives from across the Pike River families.

Based on the real events that claimed the lives of 29 men, Pike River tells the story of Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse’s fight for justice and accountability alongside other Pike families.

The red carpet event in Auckland drew a wide cross-section of familiar faces from Aotearoa’s media and entertainment world. John Campbell hosted as MC, and guests included Mike Puru, Perlina Lau, Jim Mora, Matty McLean and Francesca Rudkin.

Actors who came to show their support included Jackie van Beek, Shavaughn Ruakere, Amelia Reid-Meredith, Ria Vandervis and Damon Fepulea’i.

Pike River also stars Lucy Lawless and Tim Gordon, and features a small cameo by Dame Jacinda Ardern. The film will open in cinemas across Aotearoa on October 30.

Fiona Samuel. Photo / Robert Trathen

Amelia Reid-Meredith and Ria Vandervis. Photo / Robert Trathen

Dr Vanisi Prescott and Seba Dilaimi. Photo / Robert Trathen

Antonia and Josh Eaton. Photo / Robert Trathen

Madeleine McCarthy and Sophie Hambleton. Photo / Robert Trathen

Sophie Hambleton and Robert Sarkies. Photo / Robert Trathen

Rowdy Durbridge and Melanie Lynskey. Photo / Robert Trathen

Tracey Donaldson and Ashley Page. Photo / Robert Trathen

Matty McLean and Ryan Teece. Photo / Robert Trathen

Dan and Nadine Higgins. Photo / Robert Trathen

A Massive Fundraising Dinner

Eighty guests, including some of the performing arts industry’s leading names, gathered on Sunday evening at Massive Theatre Company for A Massive Fundraising Dinner.

The wharenui in Grey Lynn, which by day is a working space often teeming with creatives, rehearsals and free theatre workshops, was transformed into a beautiful dining hall and kitchen for one night only.

It was the idea of world-renowned chef Peter Gordon, who has been a longtime friend of Massive’s Founder, Samantha Scott. Since the closure of his Auckland restaurant Homeland, Gordon has dedicated most of his time to charitable causes, and Massive is one close to his heart.

Hosted by company member and award-winning comedian/actor Kura Forrester, the evening saw Gordon introduce a whānau-style dining experience, served by young members of Massive, with Villa Maria Group Winemaker, Dave Roper, introducing the wine pairings. Most of the food was generously donated by artisan and organic food producers. Guests also enjoyed auctions and an arts and culture quiz.

Among the attendees was Scott, longtime Massive company members Miriama McDowell and Scotty Cotter, and author Kiri Lightfoot. Robyn Malcolm was also there, before her Pike River movie premieres on Monday and Tuesday. Other guests included actors Roimata Fox and Perlina Lau, and Auckland Theatre Company CEO Jonathan Bielski.

Massive Theatre Company, the country’s third-oldest, is a registered charity known for touring original devised work as well as offering a home for creatives, with ongoing professional development and workshops for emerging and professional artists.

Sam Scott, Peter Gordon and Kura Forrester. Photo / Robert Trathen

Robyn Malcolm and Louise Harness. Photo / Robert Trathen

Molly Littlejohn and Chris Connolly. Photo / Robert Trathen

Miriama McDowell, Kiri Lightfoot and Robert Pollock. Photo / Robert Trathen

Roimata Fox, Miriama McDowell, Scotty Cotter and Kura Forrester. Photo / Robert Trathen

Dave Roper, Rachael Russell and Gianni Flego. Photo / Robert Trathen

Chris Connolly, Samantha Scott, Carrie Rae Cunningham and Lucy Cole. Photo / Robert Trathen

Mark Horrocks and Kura Forrester. Photo / Robert Trathen

Ricardo Simich has been with the Herald since 2008 where he contributed to The Business Insider. In 2012 he took over Spy at the Herald on Sunday, which has since evolved into Society Insider. The weekly column gives a glimpse into the worlds of the rich and famous.