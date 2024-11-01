Advertisement
Smith & Caughey’s 2024 Christmas windows unveiled in Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
This Christmas, Smith & Caughey’s will showcase the nostalgic New Zealand illustrated book The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa by Avis Acres. Video / Dean Purcell

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas, especially now Smith & Caughey’s has unveiled its festive storefront.

Shoppers and those passing by the “Grande Dame” of Queen St from Friday afternoon were treated to the store’s iconic Christmas window displays - a fixture of the season for the past two decades.

Tony Caughey unveils the Christmas window of the department store Smith and Caughey's on Auckland's Queen St, Tamaki Makaurau. Bella Jackson age 3 enjoys the unveiling and some gingerbread. NZME Photograph by Alex Burton 01 November 2024
Smith & Caughey’s has endured a turbulent year and in May announced plans to shut down after 144 years. A cocktail of inner-city crime, changing consumer habits and a shifting retail landscape led the family-owned business to call time on the Auckland landmark.

But with an ending fit for a Christmas tale, the store has been saved and will remain open for what customers will hope is many more Decembers to come.

This year’s Christmas window has a New Zealand twist and centres around the nostalgic illustrated book The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa by Avis Acres.

This year's windows showcase animated characters from Avis Acres' book The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa. Photo / Dean Purcell
Hutu and Kawa were two pōhutukawa fairies who dwelled in the New Zealand bush with pixies and elves. Their story began life as a serialised comic strip in the Herald’s pages in 1950 before appearing in book form.

The man behind the store’s Christmas windows, Kevin Broadfoot, begins planning each display a year before they are unveiled and wanted to replicate the vintage feel of Acres’ book.

”As always we try to honour the artist’s work. We keep it as honest as the books are in respect to the author and artists.”

Shoppers will be able to see the animated windows from the department store’s Queen St frontage, where they’ll be on display until the big day rolls around in December.

Tony Caughey, chairman of Smith & Caughey’s, holds a copy of The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa by Avis Acres, which inspired the store's Christmas windows this year. Photo / Dean Purcell
“We’re looking to provide some Christmas cheer to the people of Auckland,” Smith & Caughey chairman Tony Caughey told the Herald.

Customers could see the window, visit Santa and “experience a city which is coming back to life”, he says.

“There’s much more to do, we’re getting more people into the city, we’ve got the Santa Parade in a couple of weeks, and we’re going to look forward to a good Christmas.”

