It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas, especially now Smith & Caughey’s has unveiled its festive storefront.
Shoppers and those passing by the “Grande Dame” of Queen St from Friday afternoon were treated to the store’s iconic Christmas window displays - a fixture of the season for the past two decades.
Smith & Caughey’s has endured a turbulent year and in May announced plans to shut down after 144 years. A cocktail of inner-city crime, changing consumer habits and a shifting retail landscape led the family-owned business to call time on the Auckland landmark.
But with an ending fit for a Christmas tale, the store has been saved and will remain open for what customers will hope is many more Decembers to come.