This year’s Christmas window has a New Zealand twist and centres around the nostalgic illustrated book The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa by Avis Acres.

This year's windows showcase animated characters from Avis Acres' book The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hutu and Kawa were two pōhutukawa fairies who dwelled in the New Zealand bush with pixies and elves. Their story began life as a serialised comic strip in the Herald’s pages in 1950 before appearing in book form.

The man behind the store’s Christmas windows, Kevin Broadfoot, begins planning each display a year before they are unveiled and wanted to replicate the vintage feel of Acres’ book.

”As always we try to honour the artist’s work. We keep it as honest as the books are in respect to the author and artists.”

Shoppers will be able to see the animated windows from the department store’s Queen St frontage, where they’ll be on display until the big day rolls around in December.

Tony Caughey, chairman of Smith & Caughey’s, holds a copy of The Adventures of Hutu and Kawa by Avis Acres, which inspired the store's Christmas windows this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’re looking to provide some Christmas cheer to the people of Auckland,” Smith & Caughey chairman Tony Caughey told the Herald.

Customers could see the window, visit Santa and “experience a city which is coming back to life”, he says.

“There’s much more to do, we’re getting more people into the city, we’ve got the Santa Parade in a couple of weeks, and we’re going to look forward to a good Christmas.”