Smith & Caughey’s closing: Iconic department store’s fate devastating news for Auckland City

Chairman of Smith & Caughey’s, Tony Caughey, speaks to the Herald about the announcement of proposal of the closure of Smith & Caughey's. Video / Ben Dickens

Smith & Caughey’s, Auckland’s most prestigious department store, is set to close for good after a struggle through a perfect storm of tough economic conditions.

A proposal to wind down operations at the Queen St and Newmarket stores was given to the company’s roughly 250 staff at 10am yesterday, leaving them upset as they listened to the news while packed into the staff cafeteria.

Hours after the news broke, Smith & Caughey’s chairman Tony Caughey showed the Herald around the department store.

The shop was devoid of customers, staff sent home to process the news, as Caughey explained the history of the business, its buildings and its place in Auckland’s history.

“One word is ‘sad’. It’s sad for me, for the family, for the staff, for the suppliers and for the Auckland community,” Caughey said.

The family-owned business has been iconic; offering exclusive products, famous Christmas displays and events and providing a beautiful setting for premium shopping for the past 144 years. Business leaders said any possible closure would leave a large gap in Auckland’s CBD.

The financial trouble Smith & Caughey faced in the past five years has been felt by retailers across the globe, but business leaders have said the potential closure of such a stalwart shop highlighted how retailers were struggling, particularly in Auckland’s central city.

Auckland’s deputy mayor Desyley Simpson was saddened by the news.

“Smith & Caughey’s ... has been a cornerstone of retail excellence on Queen St, cherished by generations of discerning shoppers, myself included.

“With pedestrian counts on Queen St significantly down - from 17,000 on a typical April Saturday in the early 2010s to around 10,000 now - the situation is indeed troubling.

“Smith & Caughey’s is more than just a shop. It is a testament to Auckland’s rich history, architectural beauty and cultural vibrancy. I really hope that the store can work its way through these tough times,” Simpson said.

Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick told the Herald she had offered her help to the business as it navigated its options and possible solutions.

“Many Aucklanders will have memories of the iconic department store and I would recommend all who want to see it stick around ... get through their doors to demonstrate that loyalty and desire,” Swarbrick said.

Viv Beck, chief executive of Auckland’s central city business association Heart of the City, said the association would do anything it could to support the department store and spoke of the memories many Aucklanders would have of the store.

“It has been here for as long as we can all remember and there are so many precious memories that will touch people forever. Our heart goes out to all those affected, including their wonderful staff,” Beck said.

With the second store on Broadway, chief executive of the Newmarket Business Association Mark Knoff-Thomas said Smith & Caughey’s proposed closure highlighted how difficult trading conditions were across New Zealand.

“It is my hope, that once the [Government’s] Budget has been announced [today], New Zealanders will feel a bit more of a sense of certainty and direction. This should go some way to rebuild consumer confidence,” Knoff-Thomas said.

“I hope that a solution to salvage the business can be found. Smith & Caughey’s has been a constant in Newmarket for around 140 years and is a very much-loved part of our community. My thoughts are with all those involved with the business.”

The chief executive of Retail NZ, Carolyn Young, told the Herald the loss of the store would leave a hole in the city and a gap in the retail market.

“It does feel really bleak. Think about how beautiful the store is. This is a really iconic, really beautiful store to go into,” Young said.

“It does show that even after 144 years, they’re not immune to challenges. It says that no business is immune to suffering the struggles of the environment that we’re in right now.

“They just have that little something about them that’s different to anything else on Queen St now,” she said.

“It will be a big loss to the CBD.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.