The Auckland traffic management worker who went viral for his makeshift pizza box hat has spoken of his choice of headwear that has made him an online sensation.

Nauz Pasa said he was only trying to protect himself from the harsh Kiwi sun while at work when he turned a pizza box into a sun hat.

“It was just a one-time thing.

“Cause my neck was getting burnt... it was hot!”.

Pasa had to cut a hole in the pizza box so he could remain site safe, and keep his hard hat on at the same time.

He was spotted with the pizza box on his head while keeping traffic flowing through Kaipatiki Rd on Auckland’s North Shore earlier this week.

“People were taking videos and photos and telling me they were going to put it online, I said, ‘No don’t!’”

By the time he got home from work, he had already gone viral.

“All my friends on Facebook were sending it to me.”

The worker stayed cool with his improvised sun protection.

Many people noted that Domino’s Pizza should be paying him, some claiming he deserved free product “for life” and another said he delivered “hot and ready”.

Dominos New Zealand has recognised him and reposted a video of Pasa on their social media.

“We’re on the hunt for this incredibly stylish traffic control worker!

“Know him? Tag him in the comments so we can get in touch,” the pizza company said.

Despite the social media post, Pasa said Dominos had not been in touch yet.

“I just want to know when I get paid!” Pasa said jovially.

The Herald called the man’s boss to ask about the incident and he confirmed that the worker, Pasa, was a “funny guy”.

He also confirmed that the workers were all provided with wide-brimmed sun protection that attached to their helmets but a quick weather change that day had caught the crew short and all Pasa had to hand was the remains of the feed he had just ordered.

The key route links Glenfield and Beach Haven and residents have put up with months of disruption - but Pasa put a smile on the faces of folks going to and from The Valley with his antics.

“He chose to put a smile on people’s faces instead,” one local said.

Another North Shore resident said the man was happy with the feedback he received.

“We were very impressed with it. Told him so and he seemed very pleased,” they wrote online.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle,” one person joked.

Some said the man should be given free product for his advertising work.

He’s not the first man wielding a stop/go sign to bring a smile to motorists here in Aotearoa.

Last year, Wairoa road worker Meihana Kotuhi posted a video of himself performing a wero [customary challenge] - his stop/go sign taking the place of a taiaha - as he managed traffic in rural Hawke’s Bay.

“Bloody good day to make people smile … love it,” Kotuhi wrote at the time.



