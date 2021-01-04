Sleeping expert: The method that will help you fall asleep in 60 seconds

Sleep deprivation can contribute to a range of long term health issues, but Dr Andrew Weil from the University of Arizona believes he has the answer to your night's sleep. Photo / 123rf

Do you find it hard to get to sleep at night?

Is tossing, turning and not being able to switch off a big annoyance to you as your head hits the pillow?

Sleep deprivation can contribute to a range of long term health issues, but Dr Andrew Weil from the University of Arizona believes he has the answer to your night's sleep.

Weil has developed the "4-7-8" technique which he says helps insomniacs overcome sleeplessness.

The doctor says the method is simple and helps the mind slow down and the body relax.

THE METHOD

The 60-second method involves using your tongue, mouth and breathing techniques.

Weil says to place the tip of your tongue against the ridge of tissue just behind your upper front teeth and keep it there for the entire exercise.

You then need to exhale through your mouth around your tongue.

Step 1: Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.

Step 2: Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four.

Step 3: Hold your breath for a count of seven.

Step 4: Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound to a count of eight.

Step5: This is one breath. Now inhale again and repeat the cycle three more times for a total of four breaths.

Weil says to inhale quietly through the nose but exhale audibly through your mouth.

The tip of your tongue should stay behind your top front teeth the whole time.

The sleeping expert says the length of time you spend doing it isn't important, but the ratio of 4-7-8 is vital.

If you have trouble holding your breath, speed the exercise up but keep to the ratio of 4:7:8 for the three phases, he says.