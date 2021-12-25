Sleep specialist shares best tips and tricks for good night's rest

Photo / 123RF

A sleep specialist is clearing up the common misconceptions about sleep.

As Kiwis start to enjoy their well-deserved breaks - some might be struggling to relax at night.

More than a third of Kiwis don't get enough sleep - a University of Auckland study in 2020 suggested that nearly 40 per cent of Kiwis spent fewer than seven hours on the pillow each night – short of the optimal seven to nine hours.

A total of 58 per cent participants were getting optimal sleep, while 37 per cent were getting less than seven hours, and 4.9 per cent were getting more than nine hours.

It comes as there's now a prominent rise in the number of sleep enhancing products on the market, from sleeping tablets to weighted blankets.

Sleep Well Clinic chief executive Dr Alex Bartle says there is no significant research behind most of these products.

He said he's found that 50 per cent of the sleep tablets sold off the shelf are majority water - and while there's no scientific research behind weighted blankets, he does say they could help to comfort people at night.

But overall he said: "Dismiss those products, they're a waste of time."

Bartle said there are better and more natural ways to get a good night's sleep.

He recommends for people who can't sleep, to try restricting their time in bed.

"If people can only sleep four hours, they should only stay in bed for that amount of time for two weeks, before increasing."

He said forcing yourself to stay in bed and go to sleep can make getting to sleep even harder.

Bartle's top tips to getting a good night's rest:

1) Go to bed relaxed - journaling is always helpful.

2) Plan for the next day - even if it's just what time you want to get up.

3) Go to bed later rather than earlier - don't force yourself to go to sleep.

4) Make the room comfortable - a dark, quiet room is preferable.

5) Spend more time outside during the day - spending too much time inside can affect your bedtime routine.