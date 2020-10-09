Skateboarder who recreated Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' on TikTok gifted truck filled with cranberry juice

The social media star has now been gifted a truckload of cranberry juice. Photo / Instagram

Juice company Ocean Spray has gifted TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca a truckload of cranberry juice - and he gets to keep the truck.

Apodaca went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of himself skateboarding down the street drinking cranberry juice while listening to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams".

He has become a online sensation and the video has even reached Fleetwood Mac star Mick Fleetwood, who re-enacted Apodaca's video and posted it to TikTok.

Apodaca, known on TikTok as doggface208, posted a video to social media of himself receiving the gift, surrounded by an Ocean Spray film crew.

After Apodaca became a online hit, it emerged the social media star lives in a broken motorhome with no running water.

After funds were raised, he was able to replace the vehicle before the juice brand stepped in with its own contributions.

Since receiving the donation from Ocean Spray, Apodaca re-recorded his video, singing the song while driving rather than skateboarding.

The original video has more than 25 million views and TikTok and his account now has more than two million followers.

His viral video has also caused "Dreams" to re-enter the US top 40, for the first time in seven years.