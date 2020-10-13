Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

She was going into labour. But she had a bar exam to finish

6 minutes to read

Brianna Hill gave birth to Cassius Phillip Hill Andrew between sections of the bar exam. Photo / Brianna Hill via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Heather Murphy

Brianna Hill, who gave birth to a baby boy between sections of the exam, has earned kudos for determination. But some law school graduates say her story points to flaws with the testing system amid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.