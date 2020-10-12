Meghan Markle says breastfeeding Archie was like 'running a marathon'

Meghan revealed she felt 'tired and vulnerable' in the early days of parenting Archie. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has likened breastfeeding to "running a marathon".

The Duchess of Sussex - who has 17-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with her husband, Prince Harry - admits she found it tough balancing her royal commitments and her baby.

She said: "Breastfeeding is like running a marathon, so between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed, and it was a lot."

In a famous interview last year, the former actress was asked if she was okay, to which she replied she was not, but she was "in a moment of vulnerability" at the time.

Speaking on a new podcast, she added why she said she wasn't OK: "I just answered honestly, because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, there was no presentation, it was just 'Here's where I am, I'm a mom who is with a 4-and-half-month-old baby and we are tired'."

Meghan previously revealed she "meditates" to cope with internet trolls.

Meghan said: "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world - male or female. Now for eight months of that. I wasn't even visible.

"I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable.

"I don't care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging. Meditation is key. I never thought that I would be the person to do that. Journaling is a very powerful thing. It allows me to reflect on where I've come from."