Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Meghan Markle says breastfeeding Archie was like 'running a marathon'

3 minutes to read

Meghan revealed she felt 'tired and vulnerable' in the early days of parenting Archie. Photo / Getty Images

BANG! Showbiz

Meghan Markle has likened breastfeeding to "running a marathon".

The Duchess of Sussex - who has 17-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with her husband, Prince Harry - admits she found it tough balancing her royal commitments and her baby.

She said: "Breastfeeding is like running a marathon, so between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed, and it was a lot."

Read More

In a famous interview last year, the former actress was asked if she was okay, to which she replied she was not, but she was "in a moment of vulnerability" at the time.

Speaking on a new podcast, she added why she said she wasn't OK: "I just answered honestly, because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, there was no presentation, it was just 'Here's where I am, I'm a mom who is with a 4-and-half-month-old baby and we are tired'."

Meghan previously revealed she "meditates" to cope with internet trolls.

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan said: "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world - male or female. Now for eight months of that. I wasn't even visible.

"I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable.

"I don't care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging. Meditation is key. I never thought that I would be the person to do that. Journaling is a very powerful thing. It allows me to reflect on where I've come from."