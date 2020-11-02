She apologised for not being able to hand out Halloween treats — this is how the kids responded

Courtney Thomas could not believe the reaction of the children in her neighbourhood when she put the sign up. Photo / Facebook

A US mother who put a sign on her front yard explaining that she couldn't hand out treats for Halloween because her child had cancer was surprised by the response of the children in her community.

She placed the sign in front of her house telling trick-or-treaters she couldn't hand out any treats because she has a child with cancer but told them to have fun and that she'll see them next year.

Courtney Thomas posted a photo of the sign on Facebook saying she couldn't stop crying at the heartwarming reaction.

"If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you're wrong," she wrote, in a post that has since gone viral.

"The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn't run to our door and be disappointed (our neighbourhood usually gets 300-400 kids). I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign," she continued.

Her husband went outside and found a pile of treats left on their lawn, just below the sign.

"Seriously ... If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing," she added.

"Childhood cancer is something we wish no family ever had to endure, but there is so much love, hope, and support."

I can't stop crying ❤️😭😭😭❤️ If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you're wrong. The SOLE purpose of... Posted by Courtney Thomas on Saturday, October 31, 2020

The post has received more than 202,000 reactions on Facebook in less than 24 hours, with thousands of people commenting on the children's kind hearts and generosity, as well as wishing the family all the best in their cancer fight.

"As a childhood cancer survivor who spent several holidays (including Halloween) in the hospital, this means the world," one person commented.

"Very touching, there still is love and true kindness out there," another Facebook user said.