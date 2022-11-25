Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Sharon van Etten: I’m letting people listen to something I don’t fully understand

9 mins to read

It’s 7pm in Glendale, California, and Sharon van Etten is chatting, via Zoom, from her home studio. It’s a companionable downstairs space, with small touches of domesticity. A black and white diamond-patterned rug partially covers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle