WARNING: Contains content that is for adults only

Jane Jones reviews sex toys for adult pleasure.

Share Satisfaction's Coco

$79.95 from Adult Toy Mega Store

Not ready to invest in a big, intimidating, vaccum-esque vibrator? No worries, Coco would be the perfect toy for you if you're new to suction devices. Compared to my favourite toy, the Womaniser Pro - which at times feels like it may suck your organs out – Coco is a cute and very gentle, palm-sized device.

I first tested it out on my thumb, while using the Womaniser Pro on my other thumb (yes, this was hard to do with only two hands, If I were an octopus this job would be much easier) I deduced that Coco's suction was about half the strength of the Womaniser Pro, so definitely ideal if you're frightened of being sucked away and just want an easy breezy introduction to this style of toy.

Coco has 10 modes of suction ranging from a "light flutter" to a strong, quick experience. It would also be a good fit those who are more sensitive or struggle with over-stimulation.

While the website touts the toy as being "whisper quiet" I would say it's more of a low hum – but definitely the quietest toy I've tried of late – so you could quite happily sneak away for some self-care while the kids are watching Cocomelon.

Design-wise, it's obviously been well thought-out. It's made of silky-smooth, body-safe silicone so is definitely nicer to hold than the plastic Womaniser Pro, and it feels more luxe. The suction tip is also a good shape, as it's wide enough to be used on other parts of your body.

It has a curved handle that makes it easier to hold when you're in the throes of it, and is definitely easier to grip on to if you're using this during sex with a partner.

The slightly raised buttons also make it a breeze to change settings in the heat of the moment – you won't get frazzled trying to find the off switch, which is an absolute mood-killer when you're trying to chill out, post-O. The three smart control buttons let you turn the toy on or off, increase, or decrease the power with a little click, without needing to cycle back through endless functions – no iPod shuffling here.

It also comes with a slinky little slip bag, which is great if you have children rummaging through your bedroom drawer and want to keep your toys discreet. It's also small enough to fit into a clutch – so would be perfect if you're going on an adult sleepover and want to bring something to add to your slumber party fun. It comes in a range of fabulously tacky colours like purple, red and orange but also comes in black if you have more of a minimalist Goop aesthetic, like me.

This might sound outrageous to some parents but this would definitely be a toy I would buy if I had a teenage daughter who was wanting to explore her sexuality and experiment with toys independently, in a safe environment. It's soft, gentle, modern and a great introduction to self-pleasure.