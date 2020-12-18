'Selfish' mum spends $14,000 on herself instead of Christmas gifts for her kids

A UK mum has revealed she's spoiling herself instead of her kids this Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

A British mum has shared why she won't be giving her kids Christmas presents this year - she's spending $14,000 on herself instead.

Carla Bellucci, 38, "doesn't care" if people call her selfish, as she thinks her children Tanisha, 15, and Jayden, 13, should be making their own money on social media, reports The Sun.

Bellucci, who previously got a free nose job by telling the UK's health system she had depression, says her "no gift Covid Christmas policy" is an important life lesson as well as a chance to treat herself.

So she's splashed out on Botox, veneers, facials, manicures, and new clothes and shoes for herself instead.

And Bellucci doesn't care that her kids are angry about it, because the stress of the UK lockdown means she deserves to spoil herself.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "Spoiling kids at Christmas is wrong. I think parents who spoil their kids this year are hypocrites.

"I want my kids to be social media stars and withholding gifts this year will teach them to make money for themselves," she said.

She shared that lockdown stressed her out so much that it was her time to spoil herself. And she said mothers need to put themselves first to "stop their men straying".

"I think mums who spoil their kids and don't spend money on themselves normally let themselves go," she said.

"That's why they end up divorced and their fellas stray. No one wants a scummy mummy, you have to work at looking good, and mums who spoil their kids don't.

"That won't happen to me."

And while her spending spree has caused tension in the household - "Tanisha's told me I'm spoilt and Jayden's not talking to me" - she doesn't care.

While the kids wanted Nike sneakers, phones, laptops, and clothes for Christmas, their mum says they'll be lucky to get a card and should use the opportunity to spoil her instead.

Bellucci homeschools her kids and is teaching them how to be Instagram and TikTok stars.

"It sounds harsh but I know they're on their social media feeds doubling their efforts for promotion deals, just like the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, so I consider myself a super mum for inspiring them."