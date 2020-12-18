Weet-Bix dessert recipe sparks debate: Is it a Kiwi or an Aussie dish?

When it comes to national dishes we already have our fair share – fish and chips, Bunnings' sausage in bread, and pavlova (sorry Australia).

But have you heard of Weet-Bix slice?

A mum's now-viral TikTok video declaring the dessert Australia's "cultural dish" has divided people online, many claiming it is a Kiwi dish.

In the video @messynessy89's Vanessa Strong, famous for her Woolworths mudcake hacks, shared the recipe.

She mixed six crushed Weet-Bix, one cup of shredded coconut, one cup of brown sugar, one cup of self-raising flour, two tablespoons of cocoa and 250 grams of melted butter.

Vanessa baked the mixture for 15 minutes at 170C and then drizzled melted chocolate and coconut on top.

The video has racked up more than 380,000 views and, for something so tasty, sparked a massive debate over whether it was really a traditional Australian dish.

Some said they had never heard of the slice, while others said it was a New Zealand delicacy.

"I've never seen this in my life and I'm Australian," one person wrote.

"I've only ever seen this in New Zealand didn't know Australians made it!" another Kiwi commented.

Others agreed it was "definitely a New Zealand thing".

Meanwhile, others speculated that while it was Australian it was possibly more of a regional dish.

This simple slice recipe has led to a debate online. Photo / Supplied

"Yeah nah it's an Aussie thing. It's a common slice. Maybe the Kiwis make it too," one person wrote.

But others were more upset at it being referred to as Australia's national dish when there were so many other options to choose from.

"Australian cultural dish is fairy bread as far as I'm concerned," one person wrote, while another person asked: "No cultural dish? What about a scoop of ice cream covered with 2 cups of Milo?"

They even tried to claim another Kiwi delicacy, with one person asking: "What about Anzac biscuits?"

Another said Australia's traditional dish was savoury, not sweet.

"I feel like our cultural dish is legit a sanga sandwich from Bunnings," another said.