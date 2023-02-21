The couple are 'weighing up' whether or not to fly over for ceremony on May 6. Photo / AP

The couple are 'weighing up' whether or not to fly over for ceremony on May 6. Photo / AP

Reports the Duchess of Sussex feels “excluded” from King Charles’ coronation could result in her and Prince Harry not attending the royal event on May 6, according to close sources.

Meghan and Harry are allegedly “weighing up” whether or not to fly in and make an appearance at the King’s big day, according to the Daily Mail.

Friends of the couple have revealed that the royal pair are “in limbo” and are pondering the “million different variables” that could influence their decision to attend.

Yesterday, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his concerns over the Sussexes’ security and their “seismic drop” in popularity following the release of Harry’s tell-all book, Spare. He says all these factors could mean one thing: they might just stay at home.

It is believed Harry hopes to be there for his father on what is “pretty much the most important day” of his life and hopes to put back the pieces of his uneasy relationship with the royals, an insider revealed to The Daily Telegraph.

The source close to the Duke claims that it is a “complicated” situation for the couple. If they don’t attend the coronation, they could be accused of “snubbing” the royal family. However, if they do attend, there is a possibility of them “being booed or labelled hypocrites”.

The Sussexes may avoid King Charles's ceremony in the wake of security fears and memoir backlash. Photo / Getty Images

Friends of the Sussexes have said the couple will not make a final decision until a formal invitation to the coronation is delivered to their home in California.

Once they have received an invitation, the pair will have to decide whether they will go together, if Harry will attend alone or if neither will make an appearance.

One thing is for sure, if either Harry or Meghan do attend the ceremony, it is understood their London stay will be brief.

“They do not have any insight,” a friend commented to the Daily Mail. “They’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.”

The animated TV series South Park recently mocked Meghan and Harry in an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour". Photo / Comedy Central

The revelations follow insider claims that the Duchess is feeling “upset and overwhelmed” following the depiction of her and her husband in the latest episode of South Park.

The World Privacy Tour mocks the Sussexes’ grievances and establishes Meghan as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim”.

The episode of the comical cartoon roasts the couple’s requests for privacy while doing a publicity tour for the Prince’s book, titled Waaaagh - a poke at Harry’s explosive, tell-all book, Spare.

According to a source close to Meghan who spoke to The Spectator, the Duchess “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

South Park's "Waaaagh" book cover vs Prince Harry's memoir "Spare". Photos / Getty Images and Spare

Royal journalist Neil Sean revealed to Fox News that the couple’s attorneys are now looking over the series for any more personal attacks on the Sussexes and it has been implied that the episode could have legal ramifications.

He said: “According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

Sean added that South Park producers have not received any legal correspondence, at least for now.