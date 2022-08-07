Schapelle Corby with ex boyfriend Ben Panangian. Photo / Supplied

Schapelle Corby has called on the internet for help finding a "new four leaf clover" after separating from her Balinese boyfriend.

Corby shared an image to Instagram Saturday evening showing her on a beach holding the hand of her former partner, Ben Panangian, whose body she had scribbled over.

"Looking for a New Four Leaf Clover. ATTENTION. Help a girl out – Get Tagging," she captioned the post.

Corby shared the original photo in April 2019 as the couple, who maintained a long-distance relationship after her 2017 deportation, beamed while on holiday together.

The convicted Australian drug smuggler was understood to have split from Panangian some time ago, however it's unclear when they decided to go their separate ways.

Corby previous shared the couple had wanted to have a baby together, despite it being virtually impossible for Panagian to settle in Australia due to his criminal record.

The couple caught up overseas in countries that didn't require visas for entry.

Corby spent almost a decade behind bars in Bali for drug smuggling.

She first met Panangian, an Indonesian surfer, at Kerobokan Prison in 2006.

It seemed plenty of Corby's 160,000 Instagram followers were keen to help her find another partner, with many happy to offer up friends.

"She's single and ready to mingle," one person wrote in a comment, tagging their friend.

"Only flags I see with you are green," a man who claimed to be keen wrote.

"Girl pick me!!!! I'm single," another said.