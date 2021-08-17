'Run': Woman receives chilling note on date

Hadia was lucky to receive a note from a stranger, warning her of her date. Photo / Twitter / @Hadia__S

Dating can be a tricky game, especially when you have your blinkers up and beer goggles on.

But one woman was given a lending hand by a complete stranger when they spotted some really clear red flags that something wasn't quite right.

In a post online, Hadia opened up about her dating story and how she had gone on a coffee date with a man.

The pair were engaging in chat when he decided to go to the bathroom.

During that time, a man from another table who had observed the date from close by then slipped the woman a note which she has since uploaded online.

"I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note," she wrote alongside the snap.

The note the man slipped her read: " Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl."

Her tweet has since gone viral with many heaping praise on the stranger for spotting something Hadia potentially hadn't.

I can't help but wonder how bright red those flags were for a complete stranger to notice AND write a warning note. Big yikes," one wrote.

Hadia then responded, saying it was only after she read the note that she began to see major red flags in his discussion.

"As bright as my red nails," she replied.

"It honestly wasn't THAT bad ... until after he came out of the bathroom. Everything he said after the note was a major red flag."

Others jumped in, with one saying not everyone is great at initially reading the signs.

"Not all girls are great at picking up on the signs. I've missed a few, so to have an outsider who is objective to the scenario notice these signs, it just may have been a genuine warning."

Other people took the opportunity to share their own experiences of relationships gone wrong with some claiming a note would have helped them.

"I wish I'd had someone pass me a note like that when I was 18. My whole life might have been different," one woman wrote.

"I once went on a drink date and the bartender was super nice to me and kind of rude to my date. I remembered wondering if that was a red flag. Turned out it was and he was right," said another.

Someone else added: "I wish someone told me this before I got into my last relationship. Take his advice girl!"