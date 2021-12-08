Rumour confirmed: Iconic NZ Caramilk turned into McDonald's McFlurry

Caramilk was a Kiwi favourite. Now it's been turned into a McDonald's McFlurry. Photo / McDonalds

The rumours are true, and it's just in time for the summer holidays!

The Kiwi favourite chocolate delight, Caramilk, has now made its way into a collaboration after McDonald's launched the Caramilk McFlurry.

After making its debut in Australia, it's finally made its way across the ditch to New Zealand where Caramilk hype reached all-time levels.

The new McFlurry has real Caramilk flakes sprinkled over soft serve and drizzled with Caramilk-flavoured sauce.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "The McFlurry made with Cadbury Caramilk will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants and via McDelivery until February or while stocks last.

"Get in quick, they won't be around for long!"

It appears the hype is real with people flocking to social media to show their excitement.

"Trading in my smoothies for these," one said.

Another added: "Caramilk!!!!! My daughter has been going about this for weeks hoping NZ would get it!"

Another joked: "Can I get a direct line to McDonald's to have this on room service!"