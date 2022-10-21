A royal biographer has claimed the couple left royal staff "quite broken". Photo / AP

Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown and royal correspondent for The Times, appeared on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, where he said the couple “ran royal staff over”.

The Sun has reported the biographer said, “I know that several people were quite broken, working there.”

“When you hear about people saying at the time, they’re about to have a meeting with Meghan, they’re very worried about how it’s gonna go when they say things like, ‘I’m shaking, I feel sick’, It’s not a good workplace.”

When he was asked how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to treat staff so badly, Low insisted it only occurred because the Palace was unsure of how to deal with the situation, “They [Palace] hadn’t confronted a situation like this before,” Low said.

“Everyone within the Palace structure was too genteel and civil and they were run over by Harry and Meghan.”

Valentine Low talks about Meghan. Photo / 60 Minutes

Low went on to say many of those who worked for the couple created a “Sussex Survivors Club”, a comment that has been made numerous times.

The allegations have since been investigated by Buckingham Palace however, the findings have been “buried”. The Sunday Times of London reported that while the investigation has led to changes in the monarchy’s HR department’s “policies and procedures”, the Palace’s findings will never be released.

The news outlet spoke to a royal source who claimed, doing anything other than “burying” them would risk the participants’ privacy and have the potential to inflate tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Various claims and observations, including reports of concern from Kiwi Jason Knauf who was the Sussexes’ communications assistant in 2017 and 2018, led to an investigation beginning in March last year.

Knauf raised concern over Markle’s behaviour in October 2018, the month the couple toured Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

He alleged the new Duchess’ treatment of her staff had already driven two personal assistants out of the household, and that she was actively “undermining the confidence” of a third.