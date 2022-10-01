The former "Fab Four": Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The former "Fab Four": Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The royal "Fab Four" has a new look.

Nearly one month after the death of Queen Elizabeth and ascension of King Charles, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait to make the beginning of his reign.

Posing alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, his son and heir, Prince William and daughter-in-law, Princess Kate of Wales, the portrait signifies not only the official end of the family's period of mourning but also a clear sign of sovereignty as the royal family enter a new era.

Looking relaxed with his hand in his pocket and arm around his wife, Charles has promised to approach his role of King in a less formal, more modernised way.

With the Prince and Princess of Wales standing beside him, the new "Fab Four" – formerly William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan – now shows the four most senior members of the royal family.

📸 Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.



Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty . pic.twitter.com/heUi1C5E15 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2022

The Daily Mail has reported the image is a combination of "formal and informal" according to a source and was taken the night before the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral before the reception for foreign dignitaries.

The source said even though the event was tainted with sadness following the loss of the great matriarch of the royal family, it was "an important moment in history" and is why a photographer was invited to capture the moment.

It comes after both the family and the world observed 10 days of mourning for the late Queen who died of "old age" at 3.10pm on September 8 (2.10am, Friday September 9 NZT) at Balmoral Castle.

Charles arrived at Balmoral at 10.30am (9.30pm Thursday NZT), joining his sister, Princess Anne. They would ultimately be the only family members to make it in time.

A public statement from Buckingham Palace, which revealed doctors were concerned for the Queen's health and set off a storm of media coverage, was issued just after 12.30pm.

The "Fab Four" was previously Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Her Majesty was still alive when the RAF plane carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took off for Balmoral at 2.39pm. That flight had been scheduled to leave at 1.30pm, but suffered a mysterious delay.

The group landed in Aberdeen at 3.50pm. By the time they arrived at Balmoral Castle, after 5pm, the Queen had been dead for about two hours.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was told at 4.30pm.

Prince Harry, who also raced to be by his grandmother's side unfortunately didn't take off from Luton Airport in Bedfordshire until 5.35pm. Leading some British publications to later report Harry was told of his grandmother's death only minutes before the 6.30pm announcement to the public.

The late Queen Elizabeth was buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, in St George's Chapel after being farewelled at a sombre state funeral earlier this month.