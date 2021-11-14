Royal female guard faints at Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday service in London

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Whitehall. Photo / Getty Images

In a rare incident, a member of the Queen's cavalry was captured fainting and falling face-first on to the road before Britain's Remembrance Sunday ceremony held at the Cenotaph in London at the weekend.

Crowds were shocked as the female guard, dressed in full uniform alongside her fellow troops, appeared to pass out and fall from the pavement, face-planting on the road ahead of a two-minute silence held by thousands in honour of the lives lost in conflict.

While one guard was snapped looking down at his fallen comrade, the lineup of troops remained stationary and appeared to look on.

According to the Daily Mail, it is not yet known what caused the guard's fall.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who has been plagued by ill health recently, did not attend the service after reportedly suffering a back sprain.

The Queen has faced a series of health scares. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph reports that the monarch had been advised to rest for almost a full month and was due to return to royal duties on Sunday.

But while spending time at Windsor Castle she sustained her injury and is said to have stayed there, missing the ceremony in central London.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph."

According to the Telegraph, another source shared: "It is obviously incredibly unfortunate timing and nobody regrets the Queen's absence today more than Her Majesty herself."

Her family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, were all at the sombre event.