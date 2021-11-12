Prince Charles gives update on Queen Elizabeth's health

Queen Elizabeth speech at the COP26 summit. Video / The Royal Family

The Prince of Wales has reassured everyone his mother, the Queen, is doing "all right".

Prince Charles, 72, was attending a Prince's Trust event in Brixton, south London, when he gave a brief update on the 95-year-old monarch after she was advised by medical professionals to cancel two weeks of engagements to get some much-needed rest.

Upon leaving a NatWest bank on Thursday, a man asked the first in line to the British throne: "Prince Charles, how is your mother?" To which the Prince replied: "She's all right, thank you."

The Queen presents Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour on May 18, 2009. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince's health update came as it was confirmed that the Queen will attend a Remembrance Sunday service this weekend after the timing of the doctor's orders put her planned appearance in jeopardy.

She will attend the service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday (UK time), although she will still be missing the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

The royal was attending an event when he gave a brief update on his mother's health. Photo / Getty Images

According to the Sun newspaper, sources said the monarch views the service as "unmissable" and as one of her "most sacred duties", so it was important to her that she was healthy enough to attend.

The appearance will be her first since she filmed a video appearance for the COP26 eco-summit, which she had been due to attend in person before her rest break.

At the time of the orders to rest, it was also claimed her diary over Christmas and next year is to be "carefully examined".

A royal source said: "The senior royals as a unit have collectively discussed a greater need for collaboration in their projects together, whether that is explicitly working on the same topic or supporting each other on an ad-hoc basis, different plans will be drawn up to the ones that currently exist.

"After the coronavirus restrictions have ended, they all feel the need to get out and do more.

"The Queen is aware of the need to rest and that is what she is doing now.

"No doubt she will be back when she feels ready."