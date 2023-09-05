New poll reveals stark decline in support for the monarchy, showcasing a 50 per cent drop. Photo / Getty Images

Only three in 10 young people think the royal family is good for Britain, a new YouGov poll has revealed.

A majority of those aged 18-24 also said they held a negative opinion of the King as he approaches the first anniversary of his reign, with 52 per cent expressing disapproval.

The figures pose a significant problem for the monarchy, suggesting that attitudes among Generation Z have not improved in the last three years.

Younger Britons have been divided on whether or not to keep the monarchy since 2020, when the Duke of York’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Harry and Meghan’s fractious exit from royal life saw support plummet.

The latest survey suggests that just over a third of 18 to 24-year-olds want the UK to retain the monarchy, while 40 per cent would prefer an elected head of state.

By contrast, a majority of their elders support the royals, including 80 per cent of the over-65s. The numbers gradually fall with each age group.

Three-quarters of the over-65s say the royals are good value for money, while just a third of 18 to 24-year-olds agree, and almost half believe they are bad value.

Drop in support among young people

There were big lunches in Britain on the day of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

In 2012, almost three-quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds expressed support for the monarchy, and it will not have escaped notice at Buckingham Palace that more than a decade on, that support has halved.

The stark generational divide in opinion suggests renewed efforts are needed to appear more relatable and relevant to young people.

It comes despite broad support for the King, who has attracted largely favourable ratings since ascending the throne.

Overall, six in 10 have a favourable view of King Charles, almost double the 32 per cent who have a negative view.

Almost 60 per cent think the institution of monarchy is good for the country and a similar number believe it should continue.

Similarly, almost half say they are proud of the monarchy, compared to a fifth who find it embarrassing.

The stark generational divide in opinion suggests renewed efforts are needed to appear more relatable and relevant to young people. Photo / Getty Images

The figures are consistent with recent polls, which recorded a brief bounce in support for the monarchy – to 67 per cent – in the immediate aftermath of Elizabeth II’s death.

It is the King’s heir, the Prince of Wales, who continues to top the popularity charts with 74 per cent positive ratings, closely followed by the Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales.

Prince Andrew languishes at the bottom of the table, with just 6 per cent of Britons saying they feel positively about him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also remain unpopular, with just under a third reporting a favourable view of Prince Harry and a quarter of Meghan.

Opinions of the couple are more favourable among younger people compared with the older generation, while opinions about the Prince and Princess of Wales are largely favourable across all age groups.