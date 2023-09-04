A royal biographer has revealed why the couple - Meghan in particular - may be hesitant to reunite with the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany for the upcoming Invictus Games, but the pair won’t be making a stop at Buckingham Palace along the way, and a royal biographer believes he knows why.

Daily Mail has reported Andrew Morton, a collaborator of Princess Diana’s for the 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, has claimed Meghan especially will not want a reunion with the royal family for one particular reason.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, Morton was asked whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would return to Britain, to which he said, “What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California.”

“They’ve got their own set, they’ve got their own influence and they’ve got their own companies,” he added.

The couple appear to be quite at home in California. Picture / Netflix

While Meghan would not be required to curtsey to her sister-in-law, who’s now the Princess of Wales, she may one day when Kate is crowned Queen alongside her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne.

It comes amid news Harry will return to the UK for a brief solo visit this week, but the Mail On Sunday has reported it’s unlikely he will meet with his father, King Charles, or brother William.

Traveling for the annual WellChild Awards, of which the Duke has been a patron of for 15 years, a source within the palace said Charles has “no time in the diary” to see him, while William is said to have been estranged from Harry for months.

What’s more, it is alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the royal family’s annual holiday at Balmoral over the summer.

It's unlikely Harry will reunite with Charles or William during his quick UK trip this month. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan have reportedly returned the keys to their former English abode, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and it hasn’t been revealed if the royals offered the Prince any accommodation during his visit to his home country.

Prince Harry seemingly criticised the royal family again last week in his Netflix television series Heart of Invictus, which documents the international sporting event he founded for injured veterans.

In an interview for the multi-million dollar series, Prince Harry revealed he had “no support structure” to help him cope following the tragic death of his mum Princess Diana when he was only 12 years old.

He said: “The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn’t have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.”