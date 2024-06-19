Lady Gabriella Kingston is hugged by Zara Tindall on the first day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Kingston is hugged by Zara Tindall on the first day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Details of death that could be distressing.

As the royal family arrived in their finery at Royal Ascot in Berkshire yesterday, so did they rally around Lady Gabriella Windsor following her husband’s tragic death.

Lady Gabriella Windsor was enveloped in a warm embrace by Zara Tindall as she arrived at Royal Ascot for her first official public appearance since the sudden death of her husband.

The 43-year-old joined the King and Queen in the traditional carriage procession as it swept on to the Berkshire course for the first day of the famous meeting.

It comes less than four months after her husband, Thomas Kingston, 45, was found with a “catastrophic head injury” and a gun close to his body at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

Lady Gabriella’s appearance at Ascot was particularly poignant as she attended last year’s event alongside Kingston.

Since his death on February 25, the royal family has rallied around his young widow, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and a second cousin of the King.

On Saturday, Lady Gabriella joined the Trooping the Colour celebrations and was spotted watching the RAF flypast inside Buckingham Palace with her brother, Lord Freddie Windsor, and his wife Sophie.

Buckingham Palace described Kingston, a financier, as a “much-loved member of the family.” An inquest has been opened and adjourned.

The King, 75, and Queen, 76, who are both fans of racing, were greeted by huge cheers as they arrived at Royal Ascot.

The couple, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, smiled and waved to the crowds, among them 500 children from 23 schools, as their carriage circled the famous course.

The Duke and Duchess are among their closest friends, with the Duke given the honour of carrying the Queen’s crown to the altar at Westminster Abbey during last year’s coronation.

Camilla wore a striking cobalt blue outfit and matching hat, while the King opted for a grey morning suit and black top hat with a lemon-yellow waistcoat and a blue tie.

As they swept along, the King and the Duke appeared to be chatting about the day’s events, consulting notes on a piece of paper.

The King removed his hat as the national anthem played before acknowledging the crowds with a jaunty wave as three cheers rang out.

Behind them in the second carriage were the Princess Royal, her son Peter Phillips and Lady Gabriella. They were joined by the King’s racing manager John Warren.

Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston wave to the crowds as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot. Photo / AP

The Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, her nephew Sir Ben Elliot, and the Earl and Countess of Halifax followed in the third carriage. The Countess is the Queen’s former sister-in-law, having previously been married to Richard Parker Bowles, the younger brother of Camilla’s first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Racehorse trainer Ralph Beckett and former Ascot chairman Sir Johnny Weatherby followed in the fourth carriage, alongside their wives.

In a joint foreword for the official programme, the King and Queen wished racegoers the “best of luck” in chasing the “thrill of a Royal Ascot winner”.

The couple will be hoping to add to their own tally of Royal Ascot winners throughout the week.

‌The King and Queen have five runners this week, including last year’s winner Desert Hero, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is entered into the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday.

Hard to Resist is entered into the Sandringham Stakes on Friday, while Gilded Water, Treasure and Crown Estate are all running on Thursday, Ladies’ Day.

Britain's King Charles III (left) and Queen Camilla walk in the parade ring after their arrival by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Photo / AP

In the programme, the couple said: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero’s victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her Late Majesty.”

“We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

“We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer.”

The late Queen was besotted with the sport and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

‘Horses to gallop at full stretch’

But fears her death might signal the demise of such a valuable royal connection have proved unfounded, with the King enthusiastically taking up the mantle.

His Majesty is expected to attend most days of this year’s meeting and his presence will be warmly received by industry insiders, breeders, managers and racegoers alike.

Royal Ascot was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch” and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

The royal procession was started by George IV around 1825.

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days.