Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died aged 45, Buckingham Palace announced.

Kingston was found dead at a property in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6 o’clock.

A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella and Kingston’s family said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor wed on May 18, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston watch the racing during Royal Ascot 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael both attended a memorial service on Tuesday for King Constantine of Greece.

The Prince of Wales’ absence from the Windsor service was not connected to Kingston’s death.

Lady Gabriella, who was born Lady Gabriella Windsor and is known as Ella, had been dating Kingston for several years when he proposed in the summer of summer 2018 on the Isle of Sark off the coast of Normandy.

The couple married at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel the next year.

Kingston was a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”, and was a close friend of Pippa Middleton, it is understood.

While they are not working royals, Lady Gabriella’s father, Prince Michael of Kent, was a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth and is 52nd in the line of succession. It is widely reported that he represented the late Queen on multiple occasions — most notably, at the 150th anniversary of the Crimean War in Ukraine.

Lady Gabriella, a writer and contributing editor, is even further down in the line of succession at 56, however, she maintains a close relationship with the Royal family — including Charles and Camilla — with her and Thomas often seen attending events alongside the royals such as Trooping the Colour, the Royal Ascot and other occasions.

– Additional reporting by NZ Herald



