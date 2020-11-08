Royal family makes monumental first joint appearance in 8-months

The Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and her family made their first joint public appearance in eight months on Sunday for a Remembrance Sunday service.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, and the Princess Royal for the service, which was held at the Cenotaph in London and saw the royal family lead the nation in remembering those who have died in world wars and other conflicts.

Elizabeth watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, where she remained socially distanced from her family members due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations were scaled back this year because of the global health crisis, and the attendance of the monarch's family marks the first time all of the senior royals have come together for one engagement since the Commonwealth Day service in March.

The Queen wore five poppies pinned to her black coat, which are said to represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

During the service, the royal family observed a two-minute silence to honour those who have fought for the UK, before the monarch's son, Prince Charles, laying a wreath on behalf of his mother at the base of the Cenotaph.

An equerry placed one on behalf of the Queen's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017.

The service came after Queen Elizabeth was pictured on Saturday wearing a face mask to protect her from coronavirus as she made a deeply personal visit to the tomb of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey.