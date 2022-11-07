Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare, could be seen as "getting back" at his family. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir could be seen as "score-settling" and a move "to get back at his family", according to a royal expert.

Titled Spare, the Duke of Sussex's book has been described as "raw, unflinching honesty" and will be filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom".

The contents of the book are still unknown, but they could put further strain on the relationship between Harry and his family.

During Sunday's episode of Paul Murray Live, the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers claimed many members of the firm are "furious" about the bombshell tell-all.

"The King would not be the only person to be absolutely furious, looking at the situation that has played out over the last few years," Myers said on the programme.

The journalist pointed out that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have "pretty much got what they wanted" and yet have "just been trashing the royal family".

"They wanted to leave the royal family," he said.

"They've earned a huge amount of money, I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process and yet they have just been trashing the royal family.

"They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way.

The Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers says 'the world will be watching' when Prince Harry's memoir is released. Photo / AP

"One would've thought that they would've just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money and just forge their own life – but no.

"Not only has Meghan been railing against her treatment when she was in the royal family - for such a brief period of time - we now have Harry's book to look forward to.

"Is it sort of score-settling, is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family? I suppose we'll just have to see.

"The world will be watching, that's for sure."

The Sussexes announced they were stepping down as "senior members of the royal family" in 2020.

Since quitting the monarchy, the couple have gone on to become a thorn in the palace's side, particularly after giving a tell-all interview to US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey where they spoke of alleged racism within the royal family as well as being "cut off financially" after their move stateside.

Last year, Harry announced that he was writing the tell-all book about his life.

In a statement, the prince said he was excited to share an account of his life that's "accurate and wholly truthful".

Spare will hit shelves and Kindles on January 10.