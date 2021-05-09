Royal alert: Bear stalks Harry and Meghan's upscale neighbourhood

The bear has been bothering local chickens. Photo / File

Fleeing the UK to avoid the paparazzi, Harry and Meghan's move to California has led to the royal couple facing an altogether different kind of intruder alert - a black bear.

Less dextrous, slightly hairier and arguably wilder than a paparazzi photographer, the bear has been seen in the upscale Montecino neigbourhood that the Sussexes now call home.

Neighbour Penelope Bianchi, an interior designer, has spoken out over the threat after her prize chickens were taken by the bear.

Eight chickens belonging to 74-year-old Bianchi were killed, before she rushed outside banging pots and pans to scare the bear away.

"We were having dinner outdoors and heard the chickens making a commotion," she told the Daily Mirror.

"It's a good thing we were at home otherwise we're sure the bear would have broken into the garage to finish off all the chickens."

Bianchi has now installed hi-tech sirens and motion detectors to keep the bear away.

"It's the first time this has happened in 40 years. Please, please Meghan and Harry, get these devices so your chickens are safe and the bear is safe," she said.

During her interview with fellow Montecino resident Oprah Winfrey, Meghan shared that she and Harry have a coop at home dubbed "Archie's Chick Inn" for hens they rescued from a factory farm.

The move to keep chickens is part of the couple's desire to pursue a simpler life in the US, away from prying eyes.

Meghan showed off the coop on TV. Photo / Supplied

The local residents association in Montecino is due to meet to discuss "strategies" to stop the bear, nicknamed "Carlos", the Mirror reported.

But the California Department of Fish and Wildlife took a dim view of the residents' actions.

A spokesman said: "It's not like they can't afford fresh eggs but for some reason the folks there think they need a chicken coop."