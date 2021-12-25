Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ronnie Sundin: a mysterious footnote in NZ music

14 minutes to read
Ronnie Sundin in 1960. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

Ronnie Sundin in 1960. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

NZ Herald
By Phil Gifford

Ronnie Sundin was a Kiwi pop idol. His debut single, Sea Of Love, was a massive hit. He sang to 20,000 people at Western Springs. There was a sell-out national tour in 1960, during which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.