70g prosciutto
½ cup sultanas
250g rocket leaves
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
A pinch of salt
A handful of croutons
Dressing
1 tsp whole grain mustard
1 tsp runny honey
Juice of 1 lemon
salt and pepper to taste
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
- Sprinkle salt over thinly sliced red onion, then place in red wine vinegar. Leave to marinate for 10 minutes until the onion is soft.
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Taste and season with salt and black pepper if needed.
- Arrange the rocket leaves on a large platter. Tear the mozzarella and the prosciutto into pieces and place on the leaves, then scatter the onion, sultanas, and croutons over the top.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving.
NOTE: You can use bought croutons, but making them yourself is very easy. Pull half a loaf of sourdough bread apart into small crouton-sized pieces. You want them a bit rough and rustic, not perfect cubes. Combine them into a bowl with a good slug of olive oil and a grind of salt, then lay on a lined baking tray and bake in a 200C oven for 10-15 minutes, or until crispy.
