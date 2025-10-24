70g prosciutto

½ cup sultanas

250g rocket leaves

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

A pinch of salt

A handful of croutons

Dressing

1 tsp whole grain mustard

1 tsp runny honey

Juice of 1 lemon

salt and pepper to taste

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

Sprinkle salt over thinly sliced red onion, then place in red wine vinegar. Leave to marinate for 10 minutes until the onion is soft. Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Taste and season with salt and black pepper if needed. Arrange the rocket leaves on a large platter. Tear the mozzarella and the prosciutto into pieces and place on the leaves, then scatter the onion, sultanas, and croutons over the top. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving.

NOTE: You can use bought croutons, but making them yourself is very easy. Pull half a loaf of sourdough bread apart into small crouton-sized pieces. You want them a bit rough and rustic, not perfect cubes. Combine them into a bowl with a good slug of olive oil and a grind of salt, then lay on a lined baking tray and bake in a 200C oven for 10-15 minutes, or until crispy.

– fresh.co.nz