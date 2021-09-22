Revolutionary! Granny's fitted sheet folding hack goes viral

Video demonstrating how to fold a fitted sheet goes viral on Tiktok. Video / @amymaree922 via TikTok

An Australian grandmother has blown up the internet after going viral for sharing her unique hack for folding a fitted sheet.

The notorously tricky item is extremely hard to fold into a neat square.

But in a post to TikTok, Amy videoed her mum using a game-changing technique to get the job done - and all you need is a clothes line or a piece of wire.

The handy grandma was able to fold the fitted sheet while it was still hanging on the line.

First, Amy's mum spread the fitted sheet out across one line of her clothes line.

She then folds each side of the sheet into one skinny line.

Afterwards she carefully slides the sheet off the line while keeping the same shape.

Finally, she folds it over several times in her arms before leaving it in a small, neat square.

TikTok user Amy filmed her mum doing the hack in her backyard. Photo / amymaree922 / TikTok

Her folding hack has amassed more than 4 million views with many describing it as "genius", a "game-changer" and "mind-blowing".

"This is the best tutorial on folding that sheet ever," said one.

Another added: "She cracked a code we didn't even know existed."

"Absolutely amazing! Folding is an art and your mum is amazingly gifted."

Others questioned whether it was the right way.

"So you don't roll it in a ball and hide it in a cupboard?" one joked.

"I gave up 50 years ago."