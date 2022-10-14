Voyager 2022 media awards
The Frank reverend - on megachurches, media and keeping the faith

By Russell Brown

Reverend Frank Ritchie has thousands of followers - mostly non-believers - on Twitter, he loves to crack a joke, and he is the soothing voice of reason in a cacophony of headline-grabbing mega-preachers. By Russell

