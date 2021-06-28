'Remarkable': Transgender woman creates history after being crowned Miss Nevada

Kataluna Enriquez has been crowned Miss Nevada. Photo / Instagram

Kataluna Enriquez will become the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA after stunning onlookers in Las Vegas.

Filipino-American model Kataluna Enriquez has put "years of struggle" behind her to create history and become the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Nevada.

Wearing a rainbow-coloured sequin dress to acknowledge Pride month, the 27-year-old was crowned at a glittering event at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend.

Kataluna Enriquez will compete for the Miss USA title. Photo / Instagram

Enriquez, who was crowned Miss Silver State at a lead-up event to the state competition, thanked the pageant community for their unwavering support.

#LasVegas I present to you our new Miss Nevada USA: #KatalunaEnriquez 👑 Kataluna is the first #trans queen to go to #MissUSA but she did not win because she is trans. She won because she is a remarkable, talented, & poised woman. #TransIsBeautiful @Lavernecox pic.twitter.com/IChz0JMV41 — Krista Whitley (@SocialKrista) June 28, 2021

"You are all inspiring," she wrote on Instagram. "Your love, support and sisterhood has healed many years of struggle. My times and giggles with y'all never be replaceable.

Enriquez was crowned Miss Silver State earlier this year (left), and the 27-year-old has been widely celebrated online (right). Photos / Instagram

"I couldn't have done it without your help. Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride."

CONGRATULATIONS TO KATALUNA ENRIQUEZ, THE NEW MISS NEVADA USA!



SHE WILL BE THE FIRST TRANS WOMAN TO COMPETE AT MISS USA!



HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! pic.twitter.com/L5oRahG4c6 — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) June 28, 2021

She will now compete in the Miss USA competition in November.

The historic moment was met with a thrilled reception on social media.