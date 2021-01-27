Rejected baby names of 2020: A list of noes if you're name hunting

The word "Royal" was popular among the most rejected names for babies. Photo / Getty Images

Nearly a quarter of baby names declined by the Department of Internal Affairs in 2020 featured the word "Royal".

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages has just released the rejection list.

Roya Ltee, Royal, Royal-Blue, Royal-Reign, Royalty, Royalty-Rain, Royele-Blue, and Royell are among the 44 names shot down.

The guidelines make sure names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length, and don't resemble an official title or rank.

Nobody tried to call their newborn Covid-19 ... but it would've been rejected anyway, in case it causes offence.

Rejected names 2020