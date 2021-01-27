Rejected baby names of 2020: A list of noes if you're name hunting

Nearly a quarter of baby names declined by the Department of Internal Affairs in 2020 featured the word "Royal".
The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages has just released the rejection list.
Roya Ltee, Royal, Royal-Blue, Royal-Reign, Royalty, Royalty-Rain, Royele-Blue, and Royell are among the 44 names shot down.
The guidelines make sure names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length, and don't resemble an official title or rank.
Nobody tried to call their newborn Covid-19 ... but it would've been rejected anyway, in case it causes offence.
Rejected names 2020
- Bishop
- Caius-Major
- Commodore
- Constable
- Dukes
- Justice
- Justus
- Kiing
- King
- Krown-Hayllar
- Majesty-Faith
- Major
- Marley-King
- Master
- Messiah
- Mistah
- MyHonour
- Nikita-Majesty
- Padre
- Prince
- Princess
- Prinz
- Queen
- Roya Ltee
- Royal
- Royal-Blue
- Royal-Reign
- Royalty
- Royalty-Rain
- Royele-Blue
- Royell
- Saint
- Saint Cali
- Sovereign