Rejected baby names of 2020: A list of noes if you're name hunting

The word "Royal" was popular among the most rejected names for babies. Photo / Getty Images

Nearly a quarter of baby names declined by the Department of Internal Affairs in 2020 featured the word "Royal".

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages has just released the rejection list.
Roya Ltee, Royal, Royal-Blue, Royal-Reign, Royalty, Royalty-Rain, Royele-Blue, and Royell are among the 44 names shot down.

The guidelines make sure names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length, and don't resemble an official title or rank.

Nobody tried to call their newborn Covid-19 ... but it would've been rejected anyway, in case it causes offence.

Rejected names 2020

  1. Bishop
  2. Caius-Major
  3. Commodore
  4. Constable
  5. Dukes
  6. Justice
  7. Justus
  8. Kiing
  9. King
  10. Krown-Hayllar
  11. Majesty-Faith
  12. Major
  13. Marley-King
  14. Master
  15. Messiah
  16. Mistah
  17. MyHonour
  18. Nikita-Majesty
  19. Padre
  20. Prince
  21. Princess
  22. Prinz
  23. Queen
  24. Roya Ltee
  25. Royal
  26. Royal-Blue
  27. Royal-Reign
  28. Royalty
  29. Royalty-Rain
  30. Royele-Blue
  31. Royell
  32. Saint
  33. Saint Cali
  34. Sovereign