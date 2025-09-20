50g butter
1 onion, diced
50g flour
1 litre chicken stock
1 large carrot, diced
100g mushrooms, sliced
2 small courgettes, thickly sliced
1 400g can creamed corn
2 chicken breasts, cut into chunks
A handful of thyme, oregano and sage, chopped
A dash of cream
Croutons
2 slices of white thick-cut toast bread, cubed
Olive oil to shallow fry
Method
- Melt the butter in a large pot and sweat the onion until translucent, but not brown.
- Make a roux by stirring in the flour and cooking until lightly coloured. Let it cool for several minutes.
- Gradually stir in the hot stock. Add the mushrooms, courgettes, carrots, creamed corn, diced chicken breast and mixed herbs.
- Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer for about 30 minutes until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through.
- While the soup is cooking, heat some olive oil in a medium frying pan. Fry the cubed bread, turning frequently, until golden and crunchy, then set aside.
- Stir in a dash of cream and season with cracked pepper and salt. Serve with croutons sprinkled over at the last minute.
– fresh.co.nz