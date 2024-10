Sam Milner and Dom Milner's air-fried beef Wellington. Photo / Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes

Ever wondered if you could air fry this classic dish? Sam and Dom Milner of RecipeThis explain how to do just that – no oven needed.

A succulent fillet of beef surrounded by a flavoursome layer of prosciutto, pate and garlic mushrooms, all covered with crisp, golden pastry is the ultimate dinner party favourite. It first became popular to cook beef Wellingtons in the air fryer back in 2018, and it’s easier than you think to prepare.

Special occasion beef Wellington recipe

Serves 6

Hero basket