On the other hand, when cooking larger quantities of food for more than 30 minutes, the loyal oven comes out cheaper. This is because an air fryer uses a large amount of electricity in a short period of time without requiring a warm-up period like an oven does. The Consumer NZ report concluded that the beloved air fryer is more expensive to run for 30 minutes three times a week than an oven, but when warm-up time is considered, the air fryer comes out on top.

For cost-effective, environmentally friendly cooking, the humble slow cooker, one of my favourite appliances, rules the roost, costing 20 cents to run for eight hours. Meanwhile, a microwave adds around 2 cents per plate to your electricity bill.

If you turn your air fryer on for two hours during an off-peak window, you’re more likely to be using renewable energy sources. Photo / 123rf

It’s not just what you’re cooking with, it’s when

We could continue to pick apart the electricity usage of more appliances, but if you’re connected to the main grid, the type of energy you’re using, renewable (green) or nonrenewable (dirty), comes down to when you’re using electricity.

Turning your oven, slow cooker, microwave, or air fryer on during off-peak times (9am to 5pm and 9pm to 7am) is the best way to save money and look after the planet. For example, if you turn your air fryer on for two hours during an off-peak window, you’re more likely to be using renewable energy sources (hydro, wind, geothermal, solar). If you have a time-of-use plan, you’ll also save money.

Conversely, when using your air fryer for 30 minutes during a peak time (7am to 9am and 5pm to 9pm) the amount of renewable energy we produce in Aotearoa New Zealand is not enough to meet the demand, so nonrenewable energy sources (coal and gas) are used; a costly move for your air fryer habits both economically and environmentally. Even though your energy usage was longer during the off-peak times, the negative environmental impact is likely to be greater during the shorter use at peak times.

How else do air fryers affect the environment?

Firstly, all electronic appliances, including air fryers, are made from materials, like plastic and metal, each with its own environmental impact. The extraction, processing, and transportation of these raw materials can lead to resource depletion, worker exploitation, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. I’m not about to suggest we all swear off electronic appliances, but these factors cannot be dismissed when considering a new appliance purchase - especially one that might become another forgotten fad that sits on your bench reminding you of the money you lost and the environmental pillaging you permitted during your impulsive attempt to ‘catch up’.

From production to end-of-life disposal, e-waste poses significant environmental risks if not handled responsibly. Hazardous substances like lead and mercury can leach into the environment if air fryers are not properly disposed of at accredited recycling facilities. Ensuring responsible e-waste disposal is crucial. I used to worry that air fryers would become another disposable trend-driven appliance that litters our landfill with hazardous materials, but after some investigation, they could be more sustainable than I initially thought.

Air fryers are accessible, easy to use, and can save you money and energy. Photo / 123rf

What’s the verdict?

Turns out, the air fryer isn’t as gimmicky as I thought. They’re accessible, easy to use, and can save you money and energy. They take up less space in the kitchen and you can also find stainless steel air fryers without teflon (a substance I don’t recommend cooking your food in due to toxicity concerns).

If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer, consider your cooking needs first. If you generally cook for 1-2 people and make small quantities of food instead of larger batches of meal prep, an air fryer could be a game changer. Perhaps you could find a second-hand one?

If you’re like me and only have two people in your household but you meal prep and cook a lot of food at once, an air fryer might be superfluous. If you can’t decide what you need, stick with what you have unless a second-hand air fryer falls into your lap; the economic and environmental cost of a new air fryer is not worth it.

Whatever appliance you choose to cook your food, the best thing you can do for the environment is to use more renewable energy by asking yourself “could I be using this appliance at an off-peak time?” before you turn anything on.

Kate Hall is one of New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle contributors. Based in Auckland she covers sustainable and conscious living and ethical consumerism.