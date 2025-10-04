240g almond flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp gluten-free baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 size 7 eggs

160ml maple syrup

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 medium apples

75g walnut pieces

For the topping

2 Tbsp raw sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with greaseproof bake cups. Whisk all the dry ingredients in a bowl to remove any lumps. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, maple syrup, vegetable oil and vanilla essence. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones and mix until just combined. Chop one of the unpeeled apples into small pieces and fold into the batter with the walnut pieces. Don’t overmix – this will make the muffins tough. Spoon the batter into the baking cups. Cut the remaining apple into thin slices and arrange 3 pieces on top of each muffin. Mix the raw sugar and cinnamon together for the topping and sprinkle a little over each muffin. Bake for 35 minutes or until the top of the muffins turn golden brown.

Afterword

Many brands of baking powder in New Zealand are gluten-free, but double check if you are making these muffins for someone with a gluten allergy.

-fresh.co.nz