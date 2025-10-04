Apple and cinnamon - the perfect flavour combo for a little sweet treat.
Gluten-free and sweetened with maple syrup, these muffins are a great option for anyone with a gluten allergy.
Gluten-free apple walnut muffins
Makes 12
Ingredients
Apple and cinnamon - the perfect flavour combo for a little sweet treat.
Gluten-free and sweetened with maple syrup, these muffins are a great option for anyone with a gluten allergy.
Makes 12
Ingredients
240g almond flour
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp gluten-free baking